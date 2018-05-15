DFB enters new technological partnership with Samsung

If the Germany national team is to challenge for the World Cup title in Russia in a few weeks, then Samsung will be at the forefront. From now on, the South Korean company will assume the title of “official technological partner of the DFB”. Not only does that mean that Samsung will support the Germany men’s and women’s national teams, but they will also get involved with the DFB’s academy in Frankfurt am Main.

The beginning of the partnership was unveiled in conjunction with the announcement of the provisional World Cup squad at the German football museum in Dortmund. Samsung will support the DFB with their technological expertise and begin a far-reaching marketing campaign under the banner of “Go for bigger goals”.

Curtius: “Constant innovation and strong partners are crucial”

“In order to ensure that we can function at the highest level, constant innovation and strong partners are crucial,” says DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius. “With Samsung we henceforth have a further partner on our side that has an immense amount of technological expertise at its disposal.”

Martin Börner, deputy president of Samsung Electronics GmbH adds: “With our commitment to developing technologies that help people to achieve more, we are getting involved with German football on two fronts. We will support the players and the DFB with our products and enable them to be connected with millions of passionate fans across the globe as a result. In this way we will create a strong feeling of togetherness, which shall inspire everyone involved.”

