DFB appraises the UEFA EURO 2024 evaluation report

After the publishing of the evaluation report from UEFA, the German Football Association (DFB) is satisfied with its work on the bid for hosting UEFA EURO 2024. “The report has shown that we have taken our work very seriously in the past few months and that UEFA have acknowledged the strengths behind our bid,” said EURO 2024 Ambassador Philipp Lahm. “As a result of this, we will carry on working the way we have been and will continue to underline the openness and sustainability of our bid. We will give everything we can at the final presentation on Thursday and we ultimately hope that we will win, as Germany is the best place for EURO 2024 to take place.”

Markus Stenger, who is in charge of Germany’s bid, was also satisfied with the 41-page report published by UEFA. “The report is the first confirmation for our work in the past few months. We are pleased that our transparent and fact-based bid has been recognized as inspiring, creative and professional by UEFA. It has been a great effort from the team, with all our partners from politics, the economy, sport and civil society all playing their part as well.”