DFB applies to host European finals in 2026 and 2027

The DFB has put three of this summer’s European Championships host cities forward as candidates to host the finals of three continental club competitions in 2026 and 2027. Following a decision made by its executive committee last year, the DFB today presented its application documents to UEFA.

The stadia named in the application were Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park, Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena and Stuttgart’s MHPArena, which have respectively been proposed as hosts of the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, and UEFA Women’s Champions League finals.

Decision in May 2024

On the application, DFB general secretary Heike Ullrich says: “Even after the European Championships this summer, we want to be the perfect hosts for fans from all over Europe. Our stadiums, which have been freshly modernised ahead of the EUROs, offer the best surroundings for top-level finals. Together with the cities and clubs involved – whom I thank greatly for their continued collaboration – we have put forward very compelling applications.”

The DFB had additionally put forward provisional applications for Munich, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen to host the finals, but – as required by UEFA regulations – were limited to one prospective host city for each final, and as such these additional applications were withdrawn for the final bid.

The final venues for the 2026 and 2027 UEFA club competitions will be decided in May 2024.