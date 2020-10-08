DFB announces new timing for Pokal match

created by dfb/mmc
The DFB have announced a new timing for the Pokal match between the Bavarian league representative and FC Schalke 04.
The match will now take place on either 3rd or 4th November (16:30 CET). The exact timing of the match will be confirmed once the Bayerischen Fußball-Verband (BFV) have submitted the name of their representative.
