News

    DFB announces new timing for Pokal match

    The DFB have announced a new timing for the Pokal match between the Bavarian league representative and FC Schalke 04.

    The match will now take place on either 3rd or 4th November (16:30 CET). The exact timing of the match will be confirmed once the Bayerischen Fußball-Verband (BFV) have submitted the name of their representative.

