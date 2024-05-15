DFB and Volkswagen extend partnership to 2028

The German Football Association (DFB) and Volkswagen will continue their successful partnership for at least another four years. Both sides have agreed to extend the sponsorship deal, which has been in place since 1st January 2019, until 31st July 2028. Volkswagen remains the main partner of the DFB.

Oliver Blume, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, said: “Volkswagen stands for social responsibility – including in sports. We have a valuable partnership with the DFB. We support football at the top level and across the board: for young talents, women and men. We also support inclusion projects, the amateur game and volunteering. Volkswagen and the DFB represent Germany. We will continue to be an effective duo with the DFB and, figuratively, to continue as team-mates.”

Just as it has been since 2019, Volkswagen remains a partner of the largest sports association in the world in terms of members, and of its men’s, women’s and junior national teams. Volkswagen will also continue to support the both the women’s and men’s DFB-Pokal, as it has done since 2012.

Neuendorf: “Focusing on more than just top-level football”

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf says: “Since the beginning of our trustful partnership, Volkswagen has focused not just on football at the top level, but also on the grassroots game and the regional football associations. Together, we have successfully implemented a number of projects to support amateur football. The joint venture of the Children’s Football Tour is currently underway across Germany, which is increasing anticipation ahead of the European Championship in our home country. We are delighted to be continuing this long-term commitment to all levels of football in Germany, from the amateurs to our men’s and women’s national teams, together with Volkswagen.”

Thomas Schäfer, member of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Head of the Brand Group Core, explained: “Football and Volkswagen are a perfect match. That’s why we have a decades-long tradition of football partnerships. The emotional environment of football is perfect for Volkswagen’s vehicles, which accompany many people through all phases of their lives and with which they associate many of their personal stories and positive feelings.”

Schäfer continued: “Football appeals to everyone and connects people. With this commitment, we can also show what values Volkswagen stands for and what stance we take on certain social issues.” One such issue the company has tackled is the all-too-common lack of recognition women’s football receives, which they highlighted through the highly-acclaimed #keinFrauenfußbal campaign.

“Always putting the spotlight on socially relevant topics”

Dr Holger Blask, Chief Executive of DFB GmbH & Co. KG, says: “We are very much looking forward to continuing the partnership between Volkswagen and the DFB. VW has been providing extensive support for German football since 2019. In that time, VW and the DFB have consistently focused their attention on socially relevant topics and found innovative approaches to capitalise on sponsorship – such as supporting the Future Leaders in Football on multiple continents, the Football Heroes educational trips and the One Football campaign for our national teams. Our amateur clubs receive, among other things, direct support in a tangible and sustainable manner by the DFB Club Advisors with the support of VW.”

Blask went on to say: “Over the coming years, we will continue to explore innovative approaches together as part of our partnership and draw attention to issues that are important to us both on and off the pitch. The DFB and VW are two strong, traditional German brands with international appeal and we will seek opportunities to put German football and the partnership in the spotlight worldwide, including in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.”

“Grassroots football is the beating heart of the sport”