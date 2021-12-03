DFB and ERGO agree on comprehensive partnership

ERGO Group strengthens its commitment to football. From 1 January 2022, the company will be the new "Official Insurance Partner of the German Football Association (DFB)”. Over the next five years, ERGO will become one of the most important sponsors of the DFB.

With the expansion of the partnership, the company will support the DFB Academy and the amateur football portal FUSSBALL.DE in addition to the men's, women's and U21 national teams. In addition, the sponsorship of the DFB-Pokal will be extended.

The comprehensive cooperation complements the existing partnership between ERGO and the DFB around the Men's Cup competition and the Women's Cup Final, which was also extended until summer 2026 as part of the new cooperation. ERGO is also the title partner of the "DFB-ePokal powered by ERGO", the globally unique eFootball cup competition for amateur and professional gamers.

"Since 2016, the cooperation with ERGO in the DFB-Pokal has developed into a joint success story, which we are now extending to the national teams. Especially in these challenging times, the expansion and extension of the partnership until 2026 is a strong commitment by ERGO to German football and signifies an exemplary partnership," says Dr. Holger Blask, Managing Director Marketing and Sales at DFB GmbH.

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB Director National Teams and Academy, adds: "With a total of six World and European Championships in the next five years, the DFB men's and women's national teams are facing numerous sporting highlights, including the European Championship 2024 at home as a special lighthouse project. We are very pleased to be able to shape this path together with ERGO and to expand the successful cooperation."

"Our national teams are beloved by an entire country and have fans around the world. As a strong partner, ERGO will support the national teams on their way to new sporting successes. Our 38,000 employees and sales partners worldwide and many millions of customers are looking very much forward to this," says Dr Markus Rieß, CEO of ERGO Group AG.

“The partnership with the DFB not only strengthens our brand presence in Germany, but also offers opportunities for ERGO in an international context", emphasised Imke Jendrosch, Global CMO of ERGO Group AG.

The visual announcement of the new commitment will take place in the colours of a Germany jersey on the ERGO Tower. Around 80 illuminated offices of the ERGO headquarters create an approximately 50-meter-high and 12-meter-wide image of the still-popular DFB shirt of the 1990 national team. The illumination will be on display at nightfall in Düsseldorf throughout the entire weekend.