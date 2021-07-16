DFB and DFL establish solidarity relief fund

Joint statement from the DFB and DFL:

"The images of flooding and devastation and the full impact of this disaster leave us affected and shocked. Our thoughts are with the relatives of those who have died, the injured and the many people in need. As they did after the floods in 2013, the DFB and DFL again intend to make a financial contribution to the flood victim aid by together setting up a relief fund of three million euros. This will not be able to make human suffering any easier, but we hope that together we can at least provide support in some areas. We consider solidarity in this crisis the natural choice."

In addition, the DFB has also contacted UEFA, which has also promised its support.