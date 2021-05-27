DFB and Curtius agree to part ways

The German Football Association (DFB e.V.) and Dr. Friedrich Curtius have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. Curtius will leave his role as general secretary, clearing the way for new leadership at the DFB after Fritz Keller also announced his departure.

The forward-thinking move has been made to bring about a fresh start at the head of the DFB, a move backed by Curtius himself. The board is grateful to Friedrich Curtius for the work he has contributed to the DFB and to all of German football.

Acting general secretary Heike Ullrich will temporarily take over Dr. Friedrich Curtius’ business duties following his departure.