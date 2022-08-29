DFB and adidas release same jersey for all national teams

The German Football Association (DFB) and adidas presented the new home kit for all of the German national teams today, as well as the away kit for the men’s national team. The women’s national team will continue to wear their mint green away shirt.

The new home kit is a special one as it has the same design for both the men and women’s national teams – it is a common kit for Germany. It will be debuted by the women’s side in their World Cup qualification fixture against Turkey on 3rd September.

“It’s a cool and strong sign,” says woman’s national player Lina Magull. “This jersey symbolizes that we all stand for football as one, and that we have common values and goals. We want to be successful and role-models for the girls and boys who love this sport as much as we do. We look forward to wearing the same shirt at the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the men at the 2022 Men’s World Cup.”

Gnabry: “I really like the new home shirt”

Men’s national player Serge Gnabry commented: “I really like the new home shirt. There is real harmony in the colour combinations, and it will be an honour to play in this shirt for Germany at the World Cup.”

The new home jersey looks to encapsulate team spirit. The design is characterised by the striking black stripe, inspired by the first Germany jersey from 1908. The stripe runs vertically in the middle of the white jersey, while the gold DFB and adidas logos are placed centrally on the chest. Appliquéd details on the crewneck collar and sleeves depict the colours of the German national flag. Black shorts and white socks complete the look.