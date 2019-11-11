DFB and Adidas present new national team jersey

The German Football Association (DFB) and outfitter Adidas present the new national team jerseys. The team will wear the jersey for the first time on Saturday (from 20.45 CET) in the European Championship qualifier against Belarus in Mönchengladbach - and if they qualify, at EURO 2020.

The eye-catcher of the outfit is the new home shirt. The adidas designers have opted for an artistic look in which the hand-painted pinstripe look meets current street fashion. Although there are plenty of innovative ideas in this new kit, it still retains my of the classic features of the German national team jersey. Thus, the four stars for the winning of the World Championships in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014 are incorporated above the DFB logo on the chest and neck. In addition, the German colors are prominently integrated: The sleeves complete in black, red, gold.

Bierhoff: "Connecting tradition with style"

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB director national teams and academy, says: "I like the jersey, our partner adidas has done a great job again. They’ve found a fantastic blend between tradition and style, and above all, I am happy that we will be wearing the German flag again. I think that's a nice statement, and we will also be fulfilling the wishes of many fans in doing so."

Serge Gnabry explains: "The jersey has style, I also like the stripes in black, red and gold. Plus if you know a new jersey is coming out, you always look forward to the game." Traditionally, black shorts and white socks are worn alongside the white jersey, with the goalkeepers playing in red.

The new home jersey is available now - and exclusively for the first week - in the DFB Fanshop, via adidas.de/Deutschland and in the adidas stores. From the 18th November it will be available in specialised shops. The replica version costs €89.95 (children: €69.95), the national team's authentic jersey, which features a functional fit with a curved hem and adidas’ Heatready technology, is available for €129.95.

