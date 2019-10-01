DFB All Stars vs Azzurri Legends

It has been a while since the DFB has been able to make an announcement like this. It has been 21 years since Berti Vogts last named a Germany squad, and now he’s celebrating a comeback. The 1974 World Cup winner and coach of the 1996 European champions has announced a 17-man DFB All Stars squad for the game against the Azzurri Legends next Monday (18:00 CEST) at the Ronhof Sports Park in Fürth.

Frings available this time

When Germany and Italy met in the semi-final of the 2006 World Cup, Germany were without Torsten Frings. The midfielder missed the game through suspension and his team struggled without him. However, he is available to play this time around and will do so alongside several other players who can’t wait to represent Germany again. The squad includes four world champions – Roman Weidenfeller, Thomas Berthold, Guido Buchwald and Jürgen Klinsmann and four 2002 World Cup runners-up - Marko Rehmer, Gerald Asamoah, Torsten Frings and Oliver Neuville. 1996 European Championship winner Thomas Helmer is also included in the squad.

Jürgen Klinsmann boasts the most experience of anyone in the team with 108 caps for his country, followed by Ulf Kirsten, who made a total of 100 appearances for East Germany and Germany. The total of everyone’s caps adds up to 767 and if you then add those of coach Berti Vogts (96) and his assistant coach Andreas Brehme (86), the team is not far off the 1000 mark. The player with the least international experience (2 caps), but the youngest is Philipp Wollscheid - a factor that could be of great importance against the Italians, who will be bringing ten world champions from 2006 with them.