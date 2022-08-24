DFB-Akademie and TrackMan agree strategic partnership

The Academy of the German Football Association (DFB-Akademie), part of the single largest sports federation in the world will utilise TrackMan’s world-renowned ball flight technology to deliver the most advanced tool for practicing and improving ball striking and ball delivery skills across all aspects of the game. The TrackMan system adopted by the men’s senior National Team has already seen marked improvements in the practice data of players. This partnership will extend that usage whilst broadening its implementation across the whole of the DFB-Akademie.

TrackMan best known for its work across golf and baseball, has pioneered an elite football solution utilising optically enhanced radar technology providing the most accurate, real time ball flight data such as ball speed, spin axis, spin rate, launch angle, and flight time. When combined with other TrackMan calculated metrics such as wall height, goalkeeper coverage, and scoring opportunity, it provides unprecedented insights across critical and significant areas of the game.

The German Football Association and TrackMan will together develop innovative, best in class player and coach educational concepts to further advance the knowledge and growth of ball striking across the DFB-Akademie and German football with the aim of being at the forefront of utilising such cutting edge technology in continually enhancing the development of elite world class players.

Speaking of the partnership, Oliver Bierhoff, DFB Director, said "Trackman is today used by the best golf players and baseball teams across the world and has revolutionized the way these top athletes improve their skills. We are excited to use the same technology with our national teams together with our experts. This brings another innovative technology into German football and can advance the individual sporting development of the players."

TrackMan’s co-founder and CEO Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen commented "We are proud to work with one of the most advanced football federations in the world and becoming an integrated part of their impressive brand new state-of-the-art academy in Frankfurt. This close collaboration between the experts at DFB and TrackMan around the implementation of the Trackman technology will lead to new innovative ways of developing the worlds best players to become even better."

About TrackMan

Since 2003, TrackMan has developed solutions that provide the most accurate, real-time data on ball collision, launch, flight, and landing. In golf, the technology has helped professionals and amateurs unleash their potential and changed how the game is taught and experienced.

Today the technology is used in multiple sports including baseball, football, and American football.

TrackMan A/S, headquartered in Vedbæk, Denmark, is the developer and owner of TrackMan technologies and has more than 600 employees.

created by hr