DFB Academy to host ‘Innovation Week’

The DFB academy is initiating an ‘Innovation Week’ for the first time. From the 3rd to the 7th September in Hamburg, alongside Germany’s European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands, three events will take place at academy partner Philips’ ‘Health Innovation Port’ campus. The focus will be on medicine and athleticism, data analysis and development for talented players and coaches.

Tobias Haupt, head of the DFB academy, said following: "The DFB academy identifies trends and is a campus for innovation. We combine theory and practice using science and technology with the clear aim of giving German football fresh impetus in its development, thereby generating competitive advantages. With the first ‘Innovation Week’, we’ll be going down a new path: Using a variety of formats, we would like to introduce practical workshops and projects, whilst demonstrating their value in football."

"Hackathon" after the Netherlands game

The DFB academy’s innovation prize will be the starting point of the first Innovation Week on the 3rd September. Young companies can submit their ideas surrounding performance, regeneration and nutrition on the DFB Academy website until the 11th August. These sport start-ups will be invited to the presentation in Hamburg. Among others, DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius and national team and academy director Oliver Bierhoff will be in attendance. Academy partners Philips will be supported by chairman of the Robert Enke Foundation, Teresa Enke and first mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher, who will sit on the jury.

On the 5th and 6th September, the DFB academy’s "Think Tank" will congregate in Hamburg for an experts’ talk. This so-called ‘Think Tank’ will address key challenges in football, discuss them and seek a solution. The body of experts includes representatives from German clubs as well as from the DFB and DFL. In Hamburg, several sporting directors will take place, including those of Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Simon Rolfes), VfB Stuttgart (Thomas Hitzelsperger) and Hamburger SV, (Jonas Boldt).

The Innovation Week will be concluded in direct link to the national team. As part of the "Hackathons", match stats and data from Germany’s qualifier against the Netherlands will be used in order to gain an analytical insight into the encounter. The topics ‘machine learning’ and ‘artificial intelligence’ play a role here. The event will take place in cooperation with the Dutch football association KNVB.