DFB Academy starts goalkeeping cooperation with Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sharing knowledge gains new insights. The German football association (DFB) and the DFB Academy have expanded their operations in the United States and have begun working with Major League Soccer (MLS). The DFB and the MLS have jointly hosted their first goalkeeping camp as goalkeeping coaches and 27 goalkeeping talents travelled from the USA to Bad Gögging in Bavaria from 20th-26th July. They were all invited to participate in a week-long goalkeeping programme designed to coach the aspiring goalkeeping on the modern game, develop them as we all as giving the coaches an insight into the position. The MLS invited their clubs to take part in the programme and certificates were awarded to those clubs who travelled to Germany.

Fred Lipka, MLS vice-president and technical director, said: “Major League Soccer continues to be at the elite level for player development. This innovate partnership with the DFB and its academy offers our coachws as well as academy goalkeepers an exceptional opportunity to learn.”

“Learn from each other”

Tobias Haupt, head of the DFB Academy, said: “We are the instigator and provider of services to continue to develop football. We have begun exchanging expert knowledge through cooperation with the MLS and American sport is well known for its high competence in specialist coaching and innovation. The DFB provides elite level expertise in the field of goalkeeping as well as developing goalkeeping coaches. I’m convinced both partners will gain new knowledge from the camp.”

Mark Ziegler, the DFB’s goalkeeping coordinator, added: “We’re pleased to have begun a cooperation with the MLS. German goalkeeping and our partnership will have a strong reputation worldwide. We are therefore interested to take our goalkeeping programme to the next level and to make our goalkeeping coaches and aspiring talents even better. Consequently, I’m thrilled we can share our knowledge with the MLS and learn from each other.”