DFB Academy in knowledge exchange with US sport franchises

Three representatives of the DFB and the DFB Academy visited the United States earlier in November to take part in a knowledge exchange with four major US sport franchises – the Seattle Seahawks (football), the Seattle Sounders (American football), the Golden State Worriers (basketball) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball). The German ‘study group’ in the USA consisted of U19s coach Guido Streichsbier, DFB goalkeeping coordinator Marc Ziegler and Nicolas Jungkind, the US representative for the DFB and the DFB Academy. The focus of the visit was to share ideas about match analysis, training- and workload management, training methods, injury prevention and player mentoring.

“We have been given a very informative and inspirational insight into US sport and our detailed knowledge exchange with each franchise gave us unique access to their management, staff and front offices. The time that these professional organisations took for us reflects the status of the DFB abroad,” said Nicolas Jungkind. “The DFB Academy’s network and relevance in the USA is taking on greater significance. Marc Ziegler and Guido Streichsbier held teaching seminars for football coaches in the United States for the first time and also presented some of our World Cup analysis, which gave our American colleagues a very interesting impression the German approach in elite sport.”

To round off the eight-day trip, the DFB Academy team met up with Jürgen Klinsmann. They talked to the former Germany coach about how the sport system works in the USA, ongoing developments in football and the art of taking useful impetus from other areas and applying it to football.