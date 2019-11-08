DFB Academy heading in "new direction" with leadership trip to Silicon Valley

The DFB Academy will bring together 17 key decision-makers from the Bundesliga in order to brainstorm a vision for the future during a four-day trip to Silicon Valley. The inaugural DFB Academy leadership trip will take place from 2nd to 5th December in order to learn and discuss what potential benefits and take-aways German football can draw from the world of American sports. The trip also includes visits to Facebook, Stanford University, the San José Sharks and the San Francisco 49ers.

The trip will also include several meetings on the topic of digitalization, technology, trends, setting frameworks and the evaluation of various solutions. The delegation will also have several opportunities to discuss amongst themselves current topics affecting German football. The collective aims of the trip are to gather new ideas in order to continue the development of German football and remain competitive.

“DFB Academy facilitating networking and bridge-building opportunities”

“We’re heading in a new direction with our leadership trip,” said Oliver Bierhoff, the director of the national team and the academy. “I’m looking forward to taking this trip together with my colleagues from the Bundesliga. The fact that these key decision-makers from the clubs are willing to take the time to go on a trip like this in the middle of the season helps to prove that it makes sense for the DFB Academy to offer opportunities like this. The DFB Academy is facilitating the networking and bridge-building opportunities needed in order to expose both the Bundesliga and the clubs to new ideas. We are looking forward to gaining a first-hand insight into how the USA approaches topics like digitalization, technology and innovation. My department has been analysing these topics for several years now in order to determine the ways in which they could be applied to our style of play and the potential competitive edge they could provide. I’m impressed with the level of interest that the clubs have expressed in the trip. It’s a further sign of how the DFB, DFL and the clubs want to continue pushing the development of German football.”

“The purpose of our trip to Silicon Valley, together with several key decision-makers from the world of German football, is that we want to gather new ideas from several of the most successful clubs in the United States,” said Tobias Haupt, the head of the DFB Academy. “We’re looking learn more about the strategies guiding global tech companies and exchange ideas about current happenings in the worlds of high performance leadership and digitalisation with world-renowned experts on site. We’ll be speaking with executives from Facebook, Stanford University, the San José Sharks and the San Francisco 49ers. Aside from thinking outside the box, we’re also looking forward to getting to know our American hosts outside of the day-to-day meetings by discussing various topics related to German football and coming up with concrete solutions together.”

