Derby win for Rot-Weiss Essen; Bochum stun Mainz in shootout

DFB.de brings you the full round-up of Wednesday night’s DFB-Pokal action

Derby win for Rot-Weiss Essen

Fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen were aiming to reach the third round for the first time in twelve years against local rivals Fortuna Düsseldorf. The underdogs got off to a flying start when Simon Engelmann slotted through the legs of Fortuna keeper Raphael Wolf to open the scoring (15').

Rouwen Hennings levelled things up for the 2. Bundesliga visitors with ten minutes to go in the first half, but Essen immediately restored their lead with an inspiring header captain Marco Kehl-Gómez (39’). Oğuzhan Kefkir gave the Regionalliga West leaders a two-goal cushion less than four minutes after coming on in the second half (70’), before a late Hennings penalty made for a nervy closing stages (87’). The hosts held their nerve to book their ticket to the next round as the only team outside the top three leagues.

Hungry Wolves breeze into the third round

2014/15 winners VfL Wolfsburg progressed comfortably into the third round with a 4-0 win against SV Sandhausen in the 18:30 kick-off. The dominant hosts took the lead with a stroke of luck on 27 minutes, Yannick Gerhardt’s 25-yard effort taking a cruel deflection off Robin Scheu and into the back off the net.

The visitors were given no time to recover, as Wout Weghorst doubled his side’s lead just two minutes later – his 50th goal for the club, before the game was put to bed shortly before the break by Joao Victor (41'). Weghorst added a second late in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win (90+1').

Werder waltz into round two

Werder Bremen were more than comfortable as they booked their spot in the third round away at Hannover 96. Theodor Gebre-Selassie opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, before Josh Sargent doubled the lead for the six-time winners just two minutes later (32’).

Jean-Manuel Mbom killed any hopes of a second-half comeback for the hosts with a tap-in from close range (60’).

Stuttgart hold on

VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg met in the DFB-Pokal for the first time since the 2012/13 semi-final (2-1 to Stuttgart) and it was the hosts who scored the only goal of the game, as Sasa Kalajdzic broke through the Freiburg defence to score his first ever Pokal goal (15’).

Freiburg improved in the second half and had two notable chances through substitute Demirović, but the hosts held on to claim derby bragging rights and a ticket to the third round.

Bochum cap off incredible comeback

Mainz got off to a strong start against VfL Bochum, scoring the opener after just seven minutes. Jean-Paul Boëtius drove his way into the box before unleashing a powerful shot past Manuel Riemann.

The Zerofivers then doubled their advantage in the second half. A slick back-heel pass from Robin Quaison found captain Danny Latza at the penalty spot, as he kept his cool to make it 2-0 (60’). Bochum would cut the deficit in half just minutes later, as Gerrit Holtmann’s low drive from the edge of the box sailed past Robin Zentner (66’). Just when it looked as though Mainz were through, Robert Tesche scored an equaliser for Bochum deep into injury time to send the game to extra time.

With neither side able to break the deadlock in extra time, the match headed to penalties. Bochum were rock-solid from the spot, while Mainz stumbled, missing all three of their attempts, as 10-man Bochum capped off an incredible comeback.

Regensburg come out on top in shootout

A goalless first half between third-division Wehen Wiesbaden and Bundesliga 2 side SSV Jahn Regensburg was defined by two near misses on either end. Wiesbaden’s Phillip Tietz redirected a shot over the bar from five meters out early into the half, while Regensburg came close just before the break. Max Besuschkow found himself free in the box following a free kick from Albion Vrenezi, but his shot from just two meters out hit the post, leaving Regensburg ruing what could have been as they headed into the break still deadlocked.

Neither side managed to break through in the second half, as the match headed to extra time. In the end, it took penalties to determine the winner with Regensburg keeping their nerve in the shootout once again to advance to the next round.

created by mmc/jm