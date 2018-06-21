Denmark denied victory against Australia

Denmark missed out on their second World Cup victory in Group C. The 1992 European Champions ground out a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Australia in Samara.

Christian Eriksen (7’) put the Scandinavians in the lead but Mile Jedinak leveled the affair by converting a penalty awarded via VAR (38’). The Danes now have four points in the bank after a 1-0 opening victory against Peru, while the Socceroos bag their first point of the tournament.

In the final round of group games, Denmark face European Championship runners-up France on Tuesday (16:00 CEST). Meanwhile, Australia take on Peru.