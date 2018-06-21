to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Denmark denied victory against Australia

    Denmark missed out on their second World Cup victory in Group C. The 1992 European Champions ground out a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Australia in Samara.

    Christian Eriksen (7’) put the Scandinavians in the lead but Mile Jedinak leveled the affair by converting a penalty awarded via VAR (38’). The Danes now have four points in the bank after a 1-0 opening victory against Peru, while the Socceroos bag their first point of the tournament.

    In the final round of group games, Denmark face European Championship runners-up France on Tuesday (16:00 CEST). Meanwhile, Australia take on Peru.

