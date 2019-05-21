Sydney Lohmann has been called up to replace Kristin Demann in the DFB-Frauen World Cup squad.

Demann withdraws from DFB-Frauen squad, Lohmann called up as replacement

Kristin Demann has been forced to withdraw from the DFB-Frauen World Cup squad with a knee injury sustained in the final preparatory training sessions ahead of departure to France. The 25-year-old FC Bayern München defender has been replaced by club teammate Sydney Lohmann who was one of five players on standby for the tournament. Lohmann has also been training with the squad in their training camp in Grassau. If a player in the 23-woman World Cup squad has to drop out due to injury, FIFA regulations allow an extra player to be added up until 24 hours before the first group stage match against China in Rennes (8th June,15:00 CEST). The final warm-up game before the tournament takes place on 30th May (17:45 CEST) against Chile in Regensburg. created by mmc/tj/ta

Kristin Demann has been forced to withdraw from the DFB-Frauen World Cup squad with a knee injury sustained in the final preparatory training sessions ahead of departure to France. The 25-year-old FC Bayern München defender has been replaced by club teammate Sydney Lohmann who was one of five players on standby for the tournament. Lohmann has also been training with the squad in their training camp in Grassau. If a player in the 23-woman World Cup squad has to drop out due to injury, FIFA regulations allow an extra player to be added up until 24 hours before the first group stage match against China in Rennes (8th June,15:00 CEST). The final warm-up game before the tournament takes place on 30th May (17:45 CEST) against Chile in Regensburg.