Déjà-vu for Drochtersen’s Neumann

It’s every footballer’s dream to play against a team like FC Bayern München. However, Alexander Neumann will get to achieve this goal for a second time when he faces Bayern with Regionalliga side SV Drochtersen/Assel at 15:30 CEST. He first played against the record champions in August 2013, in a 0-5 defeat for BSV Schwarz-Weiß Rehden.
In an interview with DFB.de, the 28-year-old chatted about what it feels like to face Bayern and what he has in common with Thomas Müller.
DFB.de: Mr Neumann, how did you react when you were drawn against FC Bayern München?
Alexander Neumann: I had four teams I wanted: Dortmund, HSV, Werder and Bayern. The first three had already been drawn so I was very pleased when we got Bayern.
DFB.de: Have your teammates asked what it feels like to play Bayern?
Alexander Neumann: Of course. All I said is that you run a lot and rarely have the ball. It’s not so much fun from a purely footballing point of view but it’s a great experience. There have been TV cameras at the ground almost every day.
DFB.de: SV Drochtersen/Assel went out to Gladbach a couple of years ago. Is there a difference between playing Bayern and other Bundesliga teams?
Alexander Neumann: Bayern have more individual quality – Players like Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller score almost every chance.
DFB.de: Did you have a chance to chat to the Bayern players last time?
Alexander Neumann: They had a very tight schedule because the Bundesliga was about to start. I didn’t get a shirt either, because I went off after 75 minutes. Now I have a second chance (laughs).
DFB.de: Who’s your favourite Bayern player?
Alexander Neumann: Robert Lewandowski is someone I look up to. Also Thomas Müller, as we used to play together in the German youth teams.
DFB.de: What memories do you have of Müller?
Alexander Neumann: He was very open and funny – like he is in public now. He was always a hard worker and very professional. However, you wouldn’t have thought that he’d go on to have such a great career.
DFB.de: You played for SV Werder Bremen and VfL Bochum’s second teams. How come you didn’t make the step up to being a professional footballer?
Alexander Neumann: I transferred to Bochum as it didn’t look like I would get much game time at Werder. However, the coaches didn’t pick me and you quickly lose your self-confidence. In retrospect, it might have been better to stay at Bremen.
DFB.de: You’ve now been playing for SV Drochtersen/Assel since 2014 and have recently signed a new two-year deal. What do you like about the club?
Alexander Neumann: I like the whole atmosphere. We’re a village team with great togetherness. It’s not like we buy ten players every season; our squad hasn’t changed much in the last four years. We’re successful too, we’ve won the national cup twice in two years and we’ve qualified for the DFB-Pokal.
DFB.de: What would be considered a success against Bayern?
Alexander Neumann: Last time I faced them, we only conceded five goals. If we did that again, or even conceded fewer, that would be a success. Scoring a goal would be the absolute highlight.