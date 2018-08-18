Déjà-vu for Drochtersen’s Neumann

It’s every footballer’s dream to play against a team like FC Bayern München. However, Alexander Neumann will get to achieve this goal for a second time when he faces Bayern with Regionalliga side SV Drochtersen/Assel at 15:30 CEST. He first played against the record champions in August 2013, in a 0-5 defeat for BSV Schwarz-Weiß Rehden.

In an interview with DFB.de, the 28-year-old chatted about what it feels like to face Bayern and what he has in common with Thomas Müller.

DFB.de: Mr Neumann, how did you react when you were drawn against FC Bayern München?

Alexander Neumann: I had four teams I wanted: Dortmund, HSV, Werder and Bayern. The first three had already been drawn so I was very pleased when we got Bayern.

DFB.de: Have your teammates asked what it feels like to play Bayern?

Alexander Neumann: Of course. All I said is that you run a lot and rarely have the ball. It’s not so much fun from a purely footballing point of view but it’s a great experience. There have been TV cameras at the ground almost every day.

DFB.de: SV Drochtersen/Assel went out to Gladbach a couple of years ago. Is there a difference between playing Bayern and other Bundesliga teams?

Alexander Neumann: Bayern have more individual quality – Players like Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller score almost every chance.