Defending champions Leipzig through to the quarterfinals

Last season’s DFB-Pokal winners RB Leipzig are still in this year’s competition. Marco Rose’s side, who have reached the final three times over the last four years, defeated fellow Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim 3-1 to make the quarterfinals once again.

Leipzig started brightly and took the lead with their first decent chance. Emil Forsberg struck the ball into the back of the net via the inside of the post from just outside the box (8’). The hosts, unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions going into this one, controlled possession and were dominant throughout the first half.

As the half-time break approached, Leipzig doubled their lead. Oliver Baumann initially parried Marcel Halstenberg’s shot, but he wasn’t able to do anything about Konrad Laimer’s effort on the turn (41’). Germany international Timo Werner missed a good chance for a third goal just before the interval too (43’).

Dolberg gets TSG back in it

Hoffenheim, who are currently on an eight-game winless run in the Bundesliga, struggled to really find a way back into the game. That was, however, until the 77th minute when substitute Kasper Dolberg got himself on the scoresheet against the run of play. Four minutes later, Munas Dabbur struck an effort just over as things started to get really interesting in Saxony (81’).

The home team were able to restore their two-goal advantage with seven minutes to play. Yussuf Poulsen played a nice ball through to Werner and he slotted past Baumann to make it 3-1 (83’). Things went from bad to worse for TSG, who had Stanley Nsoki sent off in the 86th minute. He was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.