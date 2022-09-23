Defeat against Hungary in Leipzig

Germany lost 1-0 at home to Hungary in Leipzig on Friday night in the UEFA Nations League and therefore can no longer make the finals of the tournament. Adam Szalai scored the only goal of the game for the away side.

Szalai stunner

Hungary began with confidence and put Germany under pressure, not allowing them to play a fluent game. The visitors took their first chance to go ahead after 17 minutes, Adam Szalai brilliantly flicking in a Dominik Szoboszlai corner with his heel at the near post.

Daniel Gazdag then had a good chance to make it 2-0, however Marc-André ter Stegen was there to block his shot in the box (25’). Germany struggled for chances in the first half against a compact Hungary defence, the best one coming for captain Thomas Müller, who was deputising for the absent Manuel Neuer. He headed into Péter Gulácsi’s arms in the 39th minute.

Second-half pressure fails to pay off

The game was somewhat different after the break, as Germany’s pressing worked and resulted in several opportunities. Firstly, Leroy Sané had his shot saved well by Gulácsi’s legs from a tight angle (51’), before Timo Werner couldn’t properly connect with a shot following a good team move (56’). Joshua Kimmich hit the side-netting with a deflected shot from distance four minutes after that.

Things weren’t quite working for Flick’s team, and Sané’s attempted header in the 68th minute, which ended up hitting his back, was a prime example of that. The national coach reacted by bringing on Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala for Ilkay Gündogan and Timo Werner. At the other end, ter Stegen had to be on his toes to parry Martin Adam’s low shot (71’).

As time started to run out for Germany, Kimmich fired another dangerous shot towards goal. His volley following a defender’s clearance was headed clear by Adam Lang (77’). Ter Stegen again had to show his quality, this time superbly stopping Laszlo Kleinheisler’s effort (86’). Kimmich had the last notable chance of the night, dragging a shot wide with three minutes to play, but it simply wasn’t to be for Germany on the night.