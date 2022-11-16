Debut goal for Füllkrug – Germany beat Oman 1-0

The Germany national team enjoyed a winning dress rehearsal ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar next week. Hansi Flick’s side recorded a 1-0 win over Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. Debutant Niclas Füllkrug bagged the winning goal in the 80th minute.

Flick handed a first Germany cap to Youssoufa Moukoko at 17 years and 361 days old, making him the nation’s youngest player since Uwe Seeler in 1954 (17 years, 345 days). Captain Manuel Neuer returned in goal after missing the last internationals with Covid-19, with a back-four of Lukas Klostermann, Thilo Kehrer, Matthias Ginter and David Raum ahead of him. Ilkay Gündogan and Leon Goretzka partnered up in midfield, while Jonas Hofmann, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané supported lone striker Moukoko.

Oman looked to play courageous football early on, and caused Germany some problems with their high pressing and quick counterattacking. The first real chance of the match didn’t come until the 15-minute mark. Havertz and Goretzka played a neat one-two, but the Chelsea attacker’s low shot was kept out by goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini. He didn’t look as confident parrying away a bouncing free-kick from Sané in the 31st minute, but he remained otherwise untested.

Moukoko hits the post

Flick made his first change after 34 minutes, replacing Klostermann with Armel Bella-Kotchap. Germany almost took the lead on the stroke of half time when Moukoko created a bit of space to shoot inside the box, however, his powerful strike bounced back off the base of the upright (45+1’).

There were four more changes at the break, including another debutant, as Niclas Füllkrug was joined by Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Günter and Joshua Kimmich in replacing Moukoko, Ginter, Raum and Goretzka. The DFB-Team continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, although their attacks now looked to be more incisive. Gündogan warmed the gloves of Al-Mukhaini from long range (51’), and Füllkrug came mighty close to a dream start moments later when put in behind by a stray back-pass, only to be denied by a strong reaction save (52’). The Oman goalkeeper was in the spotlight again from the resulting corner, just about stopping Kehrer’s effort from crossing the line (53’).

Füllkrug breaks the deadlock

Oman still found some opening too though, and a shot from Zahir Al-Aghbari was only just deflected wide of Neuer’s goal (56’). Julian Brandt replaced Gündogan in the 65th minute and quickly got involved with an effort from distance (66’). The hosts then had their biggest chance of the match, although Muhsen Al-Ghasani couldn’t get a decisive touch on a cross in order to beat the stricken Neuer (71’)

As time ticked away, Germany were able to find the winning goal. Havertz beat his man and slipped Füllkrug in, who took a good first and then finished low past Al-Mukhaini to mark his debut with a goal (80’) and secure a win ahead of the team’s World Cup opener against Japan on Wednesday (14:00 CET).

