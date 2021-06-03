David Raum: “A great and deserved victory”

Germany U21s can continue to dream of winning of the European Championship. A 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands saw them book their place in Sunday’s final. DFB.de has summarised the post-match quotes.

Stefan Kuntz: I think we played really well, in particular in the first half. I’m so happy that we’ve won tonight. Mergim Berisha is probably going to be awarded with a golden post for this tournament.

David Raum: We recovered well from the last game and had the right attitude. We had a great match plan, which worked perfectly. We wanted to surprise them and we did just that. It’s a great and deserved victory.

Nico Schlotterbeck: It was a great game at both ends for us. We defended brilliantly. I don’t think this team has any limits.

created by mmc/dr