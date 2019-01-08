Date confirmed for France game

The date for Germany U21s’ first home game of 2019 has been confirmed. Stefan Kuntz’s side will face France on Thursday 21st March (18:30 CET) in Stadion Essen. The team will then go up against England away (Tuesday 26th March) for their final game before the European Championships. The venue and kick-off time are yet to be confirmed for this game.

Rahn, Hrubesch, Rehhagel, Lippens, to name but a few players, and the early successes in the 1950s: Essen is rich in football tradition. We’re looking forward to playing our first home game of the season there. We hope that the fans come to the stadium in numbers and support us like they would their local teams,” said Kuntz.

The U21 European Championships take place in Italy and San Marino from 16-30 June. Germany begin their Group B campaign in Udine against Denmark on 17th June (20:45 CEST). They then face Serbia in Trieste on 20th June (20:45 CEST) and Austria in Udine on 23rd June (20:45 CEST). Poland, Belgium, Italy and Spain will face off in Group A, whilst Group C contains Romania, Croatia, England and France.