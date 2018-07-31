Dassendorf: “Duisburg won’t be winning the Pokal this year”

Oberliga Hamburg outfit TuS Dassendorf are content with their first-round draw, which will be played against second-division side MSV Duisburg on Saturday, August 18th (15:30 CEST).

For five consecutive years, TuS have secured the Oberliga Hamburg crown, but have always declined to make the step up to the Regionalliga. Year in year out, they are a top team in their league and can therefore head into the Cup encounter full of confidence. The Oberliga side covered the Pokal draw on their Facebook account, light-heartedly posting: “Duisburg won’t be winning the Pokal this year.” The clash with the Zebras, a side that play in a league that is three tiers higher than Dassendorf, will take place at the Stadion Sander Tannen, where Landesliga club ASV Bergedorf play their home games.

"I’m very sorry for Duisburg, as they’ll be out after the first round. It certainly won’t be a walk in the park for MSV; we have a lot of quality in the team,” said Dassendorf striker Maximilian Dietrich. Despite this fighting talk, Duisburg’s aim will still be to advance to the next round. “We’re looking forward to our Pokal tour in the north and we’ll approach this challenge with absolute seriousness to give the fans good football and reach the second round,” said Duisburg’s head coach Ilia Gruev.

TuS Dassendorf qualified for the first round with a 1-0 win over Niendorfer TSV in the Hamburg Pokal final. You have to go back more than a decade for the last time TuS participated in the Cup – in the 2000/01 season, they lost convincingly to SpVgg Unterhaching in the opening round (5-0).