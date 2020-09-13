Darmstadt overturn deficit to see off Magdeburg

Freiburg, Wiesbaden and Darmstadt advanced to the second round of the DFB-Pokal following a back-and-forth evening of matches.

Waldhof Mannheim 1-2 SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg took control of the game early on, and went on to score the opener in the 19th minute as Chang-Hoon Kwon slotted home after a header from Nils Petersen. SCF had numerous changes to extend their lead, but failed to take advantage of the opportunities on offer. Within a span of minutes, Woo-Yeong Jeong and Petersen were unlucky to hit the crossbar from close range.

During the second half, Mannheim would get one back through Dominik Martinovic. The third-tier side were beginning to find their way into the game, before Freiburg struck again, this time through a slick move and left-footed finish from Jonathan Schmid. SCF were able to keep their composure and see the game through the closing minutes to advance to the next round. .

Goals: Kwon (0-1, 19‘), Martinovic (1-1, 57‘), Schmid (1-2, 79‘)

1. FC Magdeburg 2-3 (a.e.t) SV Darmstadt 98

At home in front of 5,000 fans, Magdeburg pushed Darmstadt right from the start. Tobias Müller headed home the opener in the 14th minute, before captain Christian Beck added a second 15 minutes later. Despite having the bulk of possession, Darmstadt were unable to find the back of the net.

That changed in the second half, when Marvin Mehlem got on the end of a long ball over the Magdeburg defence and cut the deficit in half (53’). The visitors upped the pressure and were rewarded with a well-deserved equalizer in the 61st minute – and what a strike it was. After another long ball over the Magdeburg defence, Tobias Kempe smashed home a stunning strike to draw level.

With the score level at two apiece, the game went to extra time. Darmstadt continued to push for a winner, and were rewarded for their efforts in the 100th minute as Mathias Honsak converted following a pass from Lars Lukas Mai. The second-tier side saved themselves from an upset against third-tier Magdeburg and secured themselves a place in the next round.

Goals: Müller (1-0, 14‘), Beck (2-0, 26‘), Mehlem (2-1, 53’), Kempe (2-2, 61’), Honsak (2-3, 100’)

SV Wehen Wiesbaden 1-0 1. FC Heidenheim

250 fans in the Brita-Arena saw third-tier side SV Wehen Wiesbaden beat Bundesliga 2 outfit 1. FC Heidenheim 1-0. Heidenheim, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga in July against Werder Bremen in the relegation play-off, struggled in Wiesbaden against a side who were relegated to the third-tier last season.

Philip Tietz got the winner for SVWW after a cutback by Moritz Kuhn (61’).

Goals: Tietz (1-0, 61')

