Dárdai, Martel and Thielmann return to the Germany U21s squad

Germany U21s coach Antonio Di Salvo has named his squad for the upcoming European Championships qualifiers. His side will play against Estonia on 17th November (18:00 CET) in Paderborn, before taking on Poland on 21st November (18:00 CET) in Essen.

Márton Dárdai (Hertha BSC), Eric Martel and Jan Thielmann (both 1. FC Köln) are included in the 23-man squad for the U21s first home games in the current qualification phase. These three players all missed out last time around due to injury.

Di Salvo: “We want to win both games”

“I’m pleased that Márton, Eric and Jan are back,” Di Salvo said. “They are going to play an important role for us during the upcoming international break – both on as well as off the pitch. I’m particularly pleased that Jan Thielmann is back after his bitter absence during the European Championships in the summer. He supported the team from the stands in Saarbrücken in September. It’s clear from his from conversations with me and the team how excited he is for his return to the U21 set-up. This attitude and his strong identification with the team are exemplary.” The 21-year-old attacking player got injured during the European Championships training camp in June and consequently missed the tournament in Romania and Georgia.

Looking ahead to the upcoming challenges, the U21s coach said: “Estonia have only picked up one point so far, but they’ve had some very close games with the exception of Poland. We are going to need to a really concentrated performance against them. Poland are top of the group and a top-of-the-table clash against a top quality side awaits us.”

Di Salvo went on to say: “We are looking forward to two great home games and we need the fans’ full support in Paderborn and Essen. We want to win both games with the crowd behind us and take another step towards the European Championships.

Supporting the community

Germany U21s are second in Group D with six points from two games. Poland currently lead the group on nine points, but they have played a game more. The nine group winners as well as the three best second-placed sides will qualify for the finals, which are set to take place in Slovakia in 2025. The six remaining second-placed teams will contest play-offs in order to determine the last three nations to qualify for the tournament.

The team will meet up together next Monday in Harsewinkel in order to prepare for the home international fixtures. As part of the #HERZZEIGEN initiative, whereby the U21s have supported charitable projects and institutions for many years, some of the squad will begin the stay in Harsewinkel with a visit to a local disability support centre.