Dankert and Zwayer named video assistants for World Cup semi-final

German referees Bastian Dankert (Rostock) and Felix Zwayer (Berlin) have been named as two of the assistant referees for the second semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between England and Croatia (Wednesday 20:00 CEST).

38-year old Dankert and 37-year old Zwayer will support Dutch referee Danny Makkelie in the Video Operation Room on Wednesday night. The duo are making their 16th appearance at this year’s World Cup. Turkish referee Cüneyt Cakir will officiate the match.