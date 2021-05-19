Dahmen: “We have a lot of quality as a team”

Dahmen on his Bundesliga debut: "The excitement came after the game."

The Germany U21s will face Denmark in the quarterfinals of the U21 EUROs on 31st May. Goalkeeper Finn Dahmen from 1. FSV Mainz 05 spoke with DFB.de editor Tobias Gonscherowski ahead of the match about their chances, the team's exceptional spirit and his ambitions.

DFB.de: Finn Dahmen, the knockout stages of the U21 EUROs are nearly here. How excited are you for the tournament to get back underway?

Finn Dahmen: Super excited. It was too bad that we had a break after the group stage. As a team, we all wanted to continue playing the tournament. But, now we’re looking forward to training camp and then to the quarterfinal against Denmark and hopefully moving on. We will prepare ourselves well.

DFB.de: What was the most important thing you learned from the group stage?

Dahmen: We realised that we have a lot of quality as a team and that we have nothing to fear against some of the top teams like the Netherlands. We can take that confidence with us into the next part of the tournament.

DFB.de: You’ve featured in goal for each of the last five games with the U21s, including the group stage. Are you the first-choice keeper for the team?

Dahmen: The coach didn’t make any guarantees to any player that they would be in the squad for the tournament or in the starting line-up for the quarterfinal. I hope that I get picked and that I do well enough in training camp to start.

DFB.de: What defines you as a goalkeeper? What are your strengths?

Dahmen: I think some of my strengths include going into one-on-ones, being a team player and giving instructions. I always try to help my teammates by giving them directions during the game. Of course, I also make some saves now and then… (grins)

DFB.de: Where do you still need to improve?

Dahmen: I’m still young and want to continue to improve my game as a whole.

DFB.de:The quarterfinal against Denmark will take place nine days after the final Bundesliga matchday of the season. Is that enough time to prepare?

Dahmen: Yes. We’ve been playing together for the better part of two years. We’ve never had that much time to train, to learn tactics or to prepare ourselves for the next game together.

DFB.de:Your upcoming opponents Denmark finished top of their group, winning all three games against France, Russia and Iceland. How do you rate them as a team?

Dahmen: Extremely strong. France were one of the favourites going into the tournament. That goes to prove how strong Denmark are, after having come through the group stages without having conceded a goal and beating France along the way. It will be a tough and interesting game. But, I’m optimistic that we will be able to come out on top.

DFB.de: The winner will then go on to face either the Netherlands or France. Will that be another tough challenge?

Dahmen: Of course. If you want to win the EUROs, like we do, then you have to beat everyone. It would be weird to face a weak opponent in the semi-finals.

DFB.de: How would you describe the mood and the team spirit within the U21s?

Dahmen: Extremely good. No matter who starts or who’s on the bench, we all support and motivate each other. We’re almost like a small family. It’s a bit different to playing for a club. We’re all the same age, have similar interests and speak the same language. That helps create a strong team spirit.

DFB.de: Do you have a best friend on the team?

Dahmen: Yes, my best friend is Jonathan Burkardt. We know each other from Mainz and are very good friends.

DFB.de: How hard does head coach Stefan Kunz push the team? What are his skills?

Dahmen: He’s a very strong communicator, and he’s the main reason behind our strong team spirit. His tactics are also very good. He’s able to prepare us well for our opponents.

DFB.de: You made your Bundesliga debut this season against FC Bayern München, where Mainz lost 5-2 despite leading 2-0 at half-time. How did you feel after the game?

Dahmen: Mixed emotions. I was disappointed at first. Then, after the game when I checked my phone and saw all the messages, that’s when I felt the excitement of having made my Bundesliga debut and the strong first half. Now, I can look back on the game with a good feeling.

DFB.de: Did you speak with Manuel Neuer after the game? Is he one of your role models?

Dahmen: No, we didn’t speak afterwards. Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper in the world right now. In a way, he definitely is a role model. I don’t really have a favourite that I seek to emulate, but instead I try to learn a bit from all the good goalkeepers.

DFB.de: How pleased are you with your development this season? Is it your aim to be the first choice?

Dahmen: Of course I want to become a first-choice goalkeeper in the Bundesliga. That’s obvious. I’ve been able to improve bit by bit. Coming out of the Mainz U19s, I was the fifth or fourth choice keeper for the first team. Now, I’m the back-up. But it’s obvious that I don’t want to be on the bench for the rest of my career.

DFB.de: What sort of chances do you have in Mainz?

Dahmen: I’m on a good path. But, Robin Zentner (Ed. note: the current Mainz first-choice) is having a good season. It’s never easy to break through in the Bundesliga. However, that’s still my goal. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

DFB.de: Mainz 05 have a historic second half to a Bundesliga season behind them. Never before have a side bounced back to secure safety after having just seven points from the first half of the campaign. How did Mainz manage this? Were there any key moments?

Dahmen: I think that the appointment of a new head coach in Bo Svensson and the changes to some of the staff were a turning point. Our mood completely changed, from the negativity in the first half of the season. As soon as you start picking up points, it becomes a lot easier. We also had a bit more luck than we did earlier in the season. There were also some key games, like the late goals in Leverkusen where we drew or the last-minute win in Mönchengladbach. That’s how we gathered the momentum for our run. The second half of the season was sensational.

DFB.de: Are the Olympics also part of your plans?

Dahmen: Yes, but right now the focus is on the EUROs. The Olympics are definitely a highlight for every athlete. It would be cool to be able to take part.

created by dfb/asv