Däbritz withdraws from DFB-Frauen squad with flu – Lattwein called up

FC Bayern München midfielder Sara Däbritz has withdrawn from the DFB-Frauen squad for their upcoming friendlies. Däbritz is currently suffering from the flu and will miss the trip to Stockholm to face Sweden on Saturday (13:45 CEST) and the home friendly against Japan in Paderborn on Tuesday (16:00 CEST). Däbritz is the second player to withdraw from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s squad after Klara Brühl was ruled out of the friendlies with a foot injury. TSG Hoffenheim midfielder Lena Lattwein has been called up to the squad to replace Däbritz.

Lea Schüller has also not joined up with the rest of the squad as she has been suffering from an infection. The SGS Essen striker has been ruled out of the friendly in Sweden on Saturday and remains a doubt for the second friendly. The team will decide over the next few days, whether she will play against Japan. The DFB-Frauen have been together since Tuesday in Marienfeld as preparations for this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France continue (7th June – 7th July).