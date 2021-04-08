Däbritz: “We can achieve a lot with the right desire”

Germany women’s side have two tough tests coming up in the shape of Australia (Saturday, 16:10 CEST) and Norway (Tuesday, 16:00 CET) in Wiesbaden. These two friendlies will give Sara Däbritz the chance to pick up her 75th cap this weekend.

The 25-year-old attacker spoke to the media about the side’s chances at the upcoming EUROs, Australia’s world-class striker Sam Kerr and her hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League with PSG. DFB.de has summarised the quotes.

Sara Däbritz on…

…the first meeting in ‘difficult’ conditions: Having a PCR test immediately after arriving is just normal now. After the tests, we go and isolate in our rooms and wait for the results. That’s why we then had a video meeting just after we got here, which explained how everything will work over the next few days. We’re all used to it by now.

…the last game against Australia: It was our second game at the Olympics and I look back on that match fondly. I also scored – it was a great experience. Australia are a team that you like to play against, so I’m really looking forward to it.

…what she expects from the Australians: They’ve got a strong team, but also a lot of individual class too, especially with Sam Kerr, who is scoring a lot of goals in England right now. For us, it’s important that we play friendlies at a high level, which is definitely possible against our upcoming two opponents. They will be two tough and intense matches, which we want to use to develop ourselves further.

…Australia’s Sam Kerr: She’s in great form and scoring regularly. Her pace and power are what sets her apart from the rest. She’s also got a good shot and can play with either foot. Sam is a really dangerous player, who we will need to defend well on Saturday.

…the team and the upcoming EUROs: We’ve developed as a team in recent months and noticed the things we have tinkered are working. There are obviously things to improve on, we saw that in the game against Netherlands. We’ve definitely got the desire to improve, though. We can achieve a lot if we have the desire and enjoy what we’re doing. Every player is motivated to improve individually and as part of the team. As a result, we will be well prepared for the EUROs once it begins and we will try our best to win the title.

…the current situation at her club in France: We had a few corona cases at PSG in March, so we had to isolate as a team. We were then able to start team training again a week before our Champions League game against Lyon, but the return leg hasn’t been played yet due to corona. We just have to deal with things like this and be prepared for them. We’re just happy in general that we’ve been able to continue playing. We have hygiene concepts and regular tests too, it’s just part and parcel of day-to-day life now.

…PSG’s chances of winning the Champions League: We dominated large parts of the first leg against Lyon. Although we didn’t take a few chances, the team’s performance was really good. That will give us hope and confidence for the return leg. We will throw everything at them to try and reach the next round.

created by mmc/dr