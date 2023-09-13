Däbritz to miss Nations League matches

Olympique Lyonnais’ Sara Däbritz has dropped out of the Germany women’s squad for the upcoming international matches due to a family bereavement. She will therefore miss two games in the newly created UEFA Women’s Nations League: on 22nd September (18:00 CEST) against Denmark in Viborg and on 26th September (18:15 CEST) against Iceland in Bochum.

Britta Carlson, who will replace the unwell head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg for the upcoming international matches, has decided not to call up a replacement.