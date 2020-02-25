Curtius: “Construction is progressing without a hitch”

DFB.de: Dr. Curtius, the construction of the new DFB building and academy in Niederrad, Frankfurt is progressing. Can you give us a quick summary of what has happened since the first stone was laid back in September 2019?

Dr. Friedrich Curtius: We are very satisfied with the progress made so far and remain on schedule. We aim to have it finished by the end of 2021. If the work goes on as planned, we will celebrate our ‘topping out’ ceremony in the summer. I regularly visit the site and take pictures in front of the building work. There’s a very positive and motivated mood around the site. We also lay great emphasis on the importance of sustainability and responsible energy usage. Everyone is really excited about the DFB’s new home; I feel a real sense of optimism around the camp.

DFB.de: Have there been any unexpected obstacles so far?

Curtius: We laid out an extensive and detailed plan months before the first turn of a spade, and were therefore able to minimise all of the risks. So far the construction phase has gone swimmingly, with a strong working relationship with the general contractor and the city of Frankfurt.

DFB.de: What’s special about the new DFB building?

Curtius: We are bringing administration and sport together under the same roof for the first time; a hugely important step in shaping a successful future for the DFB. We are anticipating a number of positive synergy effects, from top to bottom. We won’t just be able to pool our resources together, but also create the necessary resources that will enable us as an association to best meet our diverse range of tasks and challenges. Furthermore, the integration of the academy and training ground also offers our teams, coaches, experts and youth players a wide range of opportunities. In addition to the hosting of EURO 2024 here in Germany, the new DFB building is our flagship project.