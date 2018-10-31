Leverkusen hit Gladbach for five to book their spot in the last 16.

Cupset in Kiel; BVB and Schalke leave it late

Holstein Kiel caused the biggest upset of the round following a shock 2-1 win against SC Freiburg on Wednesday evening. Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig both emerged victorious from their all-Bundesliga clashes against Borussia Mönchengladbach and TSG Hoffenheim, while MSV Duisburg ran out 3-0 winners in Bielefeld.

In the earlier fixtures, BVB required a late penalty to edge past 2. Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin (3-2), while both FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Nürnberg overcame their opponents in penalty shootouts. SV Werder Bremen were the only team to win in 90 minutes, crushing Flensburg 5-1.

'Cupset' in Kiel

Kiel recovered from an early setback to claim victory against SC Freiburg in the only ‘cupset’ of this season’s second round. Nils Petersen had put the Bundesliga outfit in front inside the first minute, but the Storks fought back to level through Janni-Luca Serra midway through the first half.

David Kinsombi’s 79th minute winner sent the home crowd into raptures and Kiel into Sunday’s last-16 draw.

Dortmund win duel of the undefeated

The second round pitted Germany’s only two remaining undefeated sides together on Wednesday evening: Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin. Christian Pulisic fired the hosts in front shortly before the break, but the 2001 finalists levelled in the 63rd through substitute Sebastian Polter.

Max Philipp’s powerful strike reestablished Dortmund’s lead as the match entered the final stages (73’), but Polter equalised once more in dramatic fashion to see the match into extra time (87’). With the match destined for a shootout, Union’s hopes were dashed when a 118th minute penalty was awarded and Marvin Friedrich dismissed for a second yellow. Germany international and BVB captain Marco Reus dispatched the spot kick to send his team into the last 16.

Uth saves Schalke blushes in Cologne

2. Bundesliga leaders 1. FC Köln hosted Bundesliga struggles FC Schalke 04 as the two sides met for a second time in two seasons – a Max Meyer header saw the Royal Blues progress in 2017/18. There were few notable chances in a tense first half in Cologne, with both sides lacking decisiveness in the final third. Indeed, it took a lucky break for the hosts to open the lead, when Jhon Cordoba’s strike took a harsh deflection to beat a helpless Alexander Nübel (43’).

Schalke increased the pressure in the second half and had several chances to level, twice from dangerous free kicks before Uth struck the side netting. Fortunes changed in the 88th minute, when Nabil Bentaleb converted from the spot to send the match to extra time, and eventually penalties. Ex-Schalke midfielder Marco Höger handed his old club an instant advantage when his first spot kick was saved by Nübel; and the Bundesliga side converted all four subsequent penalties. Bentaleb’s saved strike saw the shootout into sudden death, where Cologne-born Uth held his nerve to fire Schalke into the last 16.

FCN snatch victory from Rostock

Hansa Rostock had victory snatched from them at the death against Bundesliga newbies 1. FC Nürnberg. Pascal Breier had fired Rostock in front in the 35th minute, capitalising on a series of defensive mistakes, but a 90th minute equaliser from Adam Zrelak saw the match into extra time.

Jonas Hildebrandt had the 3. Liga side dreaming again when he restored their lead with a stunning strike just four minutes into extra time, but the visitors showed their resilience once more to level through Federico Palacios Martinez.

The Bundesliga side held their nerve in the shootout to book their spot in the last-16 draw on Sunday.

Werder comfortable in Flensburg

Claudio Pizarro opened the scoring for Werder in the 8th minute against fourth tier SC Weiche Flensburg. Brazilian winger Ilidio gave the hosts something to celebrate when he leveled in the 27th minute, but Werder’s took a comfortable lead into the break thanks to powerful Florian Kainz strike (37’) and a Davy Klaasen penalty (44’). A four-minute brace from Martin Harnik in the second half (76’ & 80’) wrapped up a comfortable win for the Green-Whites.

Leverkusen ruthless in Gladbach

Germany-international Julian Brandt shocked the home side in just the fifth minute of the game, putting Leverkusen into the lead. Tin Jedvaj then doubled the visitors’ lead just before the break (45+1’). Lars Stindl forced Lukas Hradecky into a good save in the 64th minute, but Leverkusen then put the game to bed through Karim Bellarabi (67’). The winger added his second of the night just seven minutes later, before Kevin Volland added a fifth for Leverkusen (80’).

Slow burner in Leipzig

The match between Leipzig and Hoffenheim only really started to get going in the second half. A double from Timo Werner settled the game in favour of the home side, with the Germany striker scoring twice in eight minutes (48’, 56’).

Zebras cruise into last 16

MSV Duisburg were able to switch off from their 2. Bundesliga struggles – they currently lie 17th in the league table – as they beat Arminia Bielefeld to book their spot in the DFB-Pokal last 16. John Verhoek (12’), Fabian Schnellhardt (39’) and Cauly Oliveira Souza (42’) all scored before the break on a comfortable night for The Zebras.

created by mmc/jm&ta