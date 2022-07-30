Cupset as Elversberg dump out Leverkusen

The first three shocks of this season’s DFB-Pokal came when SV Elversberg 07 and VfB Lübeck put out Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Hansa Rostock, whilst Stuttgarter Kickers defeated Fürth later on Saturday evening. Hamburger SV, SSV Jahn Regensburg, SC Paderborn, 1. FC Heidenheim, VfL Bochum, FC St. Pauli, Fortuna Düsseldorf, VfL Wolfsburg also all made the second round on Saturday afternoon.

Comfortable win for VfL Bochum

FC Viktoria 1899 Berlin, relegated from the 3. Liga last season, hosted Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum in the capital and lost 3-0. Bochum quickly got on top and scored twice within two minutes through Simon Zoller (19’) and Takuma Asano (21’).

New signing Philipp Hofmann hit the post just after the break on his competitive debut (52’), but soon found the net in the 65th minute from short range to seal the win for the Bundesliga team.

Straelen frustrate Pauli

Fourth-division side SV Straelen hosted St. Pauli at Duisburg’s Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena and proved a real test for the 2. Bundesliga side. Despite having a number of early chances, Pauli fell behind early to a Jaron Vicario goal on the break (19’). They responded six minutes later via a deflected free-kick from Eric Smith (25’).

Pauli then took the lead from a Jakov Medic header just before half time (40’). However, anybody who thought that would kill off the underdogs were wrong. The hosts only needed two minutes to equalise as Amoros Nshimirimana got the goal (42’).

With the score at 2-2, St. Pauli brought on David Otto in the 61st minute. The substitute made a real impact and scored a minute later at the back post (62’). SVS were given hope in the 77th minute when Manolis Saliakas was sent off and they took advantage of the extra man with Vicario’s second of the afternoon from another free-kick (80’). Their hopes of a cupset were subsequently dashed in the final minute of the game by Medic’s winning goal for Pauli.

Shock in Elversberg

Champions League participants Bayer 04 Leverkusen were dumped out at newly-promoted 3. Liga side SV Elversberg. The hosts got off to a perfect start when Jannik Rochelt struck one past Lukas Hradecky in the third minute. Leverkusen quickly got back on level terms through summer signing Adam Hlozek (5’). That goal didn’t get the game back on Bayer’s side though. Charles Aranguiz gave away a penalty after fouling Rochelt and Kevin Koffi stepped up to make it 2-1 (16’). The Chile international made up for his foul by equalising in the 31st minute.

The topsy-turvy nature of the game continued, with Elversberg taking the lead for the third time via Luca Schnellbacher (37’). Kevin Conrad made it 4-2 with 15 minutes to play, and despite Patrik Schick’s goal in the 89th minute, SVE held on for a famous win!

Lübeck put out Rostock

There was little action to speak of during the battle between local rivals VfB Lübeck and Hansa Rostock. The fourth-division side managed to cause an upset by knocking out their opponents from the second division with a stunning Tarik Gözusirin strike in the 78th minute.

Heavy win for Paderborn

SC Paderborn were hosted by fifth-tier team FC Einheit Wernigerode and gave them no chance whatsoever. The game was effectively over after 40 minutes following goals from Julian Justvan (7’), Robert Leipertz (10’) and Marvin Pieringer (40’). The 2. Bundesliga side then really put their foot on the gas in the second half. They went on to win 10-0 with further goals from Justvan (47’), Srbeny (50’), Pieringer (50’, 53’), Leipertz (57’), Tachie (66’) and Pieringer again (90’).

Heidenheim progress close to home

1. FC Heidenheim made a short trip of around 50 kilometers to Regionalliga Bayern side SV Illertissen. It took them a while to get their goals in a 2-0 win, eventually finding the net through Patrick Mainka (56’) and Adrian Beck (80’).

HSV through after extra time

Hamburger SV were away at SpVgg Bayreuth of the 3. Liga. Last year’s Regionalliga Bayern winners took an early lead as Luke Hemmerich’s free-kick was deflected and left Daniel Heuer Fernandes with no chance in the HSV goal (16’).

HSV piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser and finally got it with just seven minutes left. Substitute Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer was the man for the important goal and his team then completed the comeback in extra time. Sebastian Schonlau put the second-division team ahead (97’) and then Königsdörffer sealed the deal in the 111th minute. Alexander Groiß was sent off for the hosts two minutes after HSV’s final goal.

Köln knocked out on penalties

SSV Jahn Regensburg and 1. FC Köln played out an entertaining game that went all the way to penalties. Andreas Albers gave the home team the lead after 18 minutes played and then Prince Owusu doubled their lead nine minutes later. Köln got back into the game after Mark Uth’s stunning strike from distance (28’).

Dejan Ljubicic levelled proceedings for the Billy Goats in the second half (63’), who came close to winning it in the 90th minute when Anthony Modeste hit the bar.

It went all the way to penalties after no goals in extra time and Kingsley Ehizibue missed Effzeh’s final spot-kick, meaning Jahn won 4-3 in the shootout to reach the second round.

Clinical display from Düsseldorf

Fortuna Düsseldorf were clincial in front of goal as they beat fourth-tier side Kickers Offenbach. They opened the scoring in the 34th minute when captain Andre Hoffmann headed home.

Kristoffer Peterson’s deflected strike made it 2-0 (54’), before Offenbach pulled one back through Jakob Lemmer (57’). Subsitute Daniel Ginczek came on to kill the game off with two late goals for Fortuna (71’, 80’).

Stuttgarter Kickers shock Fürth

Elsewhere, fifth-tier outfit Stuttgarter Kickers picked up a 2-0 win over second division side Greuther Fürth. The underdogs took an early lead in the ninth minute after Denis Zagaria headed in from a corner, before doubling their lead in the second half. After withstanding some Fürth pressure, David Braig scored minutes from the end of regular time (88’) to secure his side’s place in the second round.

Wolfsburg leave it late

Wolfsburg were made to work hard for their narrow away win over Carl Zeiss Jena. The home side were brave in their attack but lacked accuracy when it came to their finishes. Wolfsburg were the better side in the first half but also couldn’t break the deadlock. There were chances for both sides in the second half but it wasn’t until additional time that the ball was in the back of the net when Omar Marmoush headed home from a free kick in the 92nd minute.

