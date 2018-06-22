Argentina and Messi must now beat Nigeria to stand any chance of qualifying.

Croatia into last 16 with 3-0 win over Argentina

Croatia qualified for the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup after coolly dispatching Argentina in their second group game on Thursday night.

Zlatko Dalic’s side scored three second half goals in Nizhny, to leave Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi starting at a premature tournament exit. Argentina drew their first game with Iceland 1-1.

“We have achieved our most important goal,” said Luka Modric at full time. “We now take it game by game and not get ahead of ourselves. That win was not as easy as it looked.”

DFB-Pokal winner Rebic opens scoring

Eintracht Frankfurt’s DFB Pokal hero Ante Rebic scored Croatia’s first on the night, before Champions League winner Modric made it two with a stunning strike from distance and Ivan Rakitic added the cherry on the cake in injury time.

The win leaves Croatia with six points from two games and gives them a place in the knockouts, while Argentina must beat Nigeria on Tuesday to stand any chance of progressing.

