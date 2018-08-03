Cottbus looking forward to facing Freiburg and Petersen

One-time DFB Pokal finalists FC Energie Cottbus have caused many problems for Bundesliga sides in the last few years. This year they will be hoping to humble Bundesliga side SC Freiburg, with the game taking place in the Stadion der Freundschaft on Monday, 20th August (18:30 CEST).

Cottbus stunned VfB Stuttgart last year when they went 2-0 up, although they eventually lost on penalties. In 2014/15 they also pushed Hamburger SV all the way, but again lost their nerves when it came down to the spot kicks. By the time the two sides meet, Cottbus will have already played four competitive matches, whereas the Bundesliga season will not yet have started for Freiburg.

The cup tie will also be particularly special for Freiburg and Germany striker Nils Petersen, who was a fan favourite at Cottbus between 2009 and 2011. He was also part of the Energie team that beat Freiburg 2-1 in 2010 in the DFB cup, with Cottbus going on to reach the semi-finals that year.

Freiburg have only have ever reached the one cup semi-final, which was back in the 2012/13 campaign, although they have only been eliminated in the first round once in this century – a 3-2 defeat away to SpVgg Unterhaching.