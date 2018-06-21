to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Costa again: Spain beat Iran 1-0

    Spain put one foot in the second round of the FIFA World Cup by beating Iran in their second group B game in Kazan.

    Diego Costa’s slightly fortunate finish just after half time – his third of the tournament – was enough to secure the three points following a 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opener.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal also have four points in the group, after having beaten Morocco 1-0 earlier in the day on Wednesday.

    The final group games take place at 20:00 CEST on Monday, when Portugal meet Iran in Kalingrad, and Spain round out their group campaign against Morocco in Saransk.

    created by mmc td

    Spain put one foot in the second round of the FIFA World Cup by beating Iran in their second group B game in Kazan.

    Diego Costa’s slightly fortunate finish just after half time – his third of the tournament – was enough to secure the three points following a 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opener.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal also have four points in the group, after having beaten Morocco 1-0 earlier in the day on Wednesday.

    The final group games take place at 20:00 CEST on Monday, when Portugal meet Iran in Kalingrad, and Spain round out their group campaign against Morocco in Saransk.

    Info Tool
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos