Costa again: Spain beat Iran 1-0

Spain put one foot in the second round of the FIFA World Cup by beating Iran in their second group B game in Kazan.
Diego Costa’s slightly fortunate finish just after half time – his third of the tournament – was enough to secure the three points following a 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opener.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal also have four points in the group, after having beaten Morocco 1-0 earlier in the day on Wednesday.
The final group games take place at 20:00 CEST on Monday, when Portugal meet Iran in Kalingrad, and Spain round out their group campaign against Morocco in Saransk.
