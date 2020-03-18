Corona Crisis: Press conference with Keller, Bierhoff and Löw

Der Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) has agreed to give a video press conference with the German media regarding yesterday's events and the coronavirus pandemic at 15:00 CET this afternoon.

DFB president Fritz Keller, director of the national teams and DFB academy Fritz Keller and head coach Joachim Löw will all take part.

