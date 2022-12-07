Flick: "As a team, we can achieve a lot more than what we showed in Qatar"

DFB President Neuendorf: "We have full faith that Hansi Flick will be able to meet this challenge"

Conversation takes place between Flick, Neuendorf and Watzke

The DFB clarifies the outcome of conversations today between Hansi Flick, Bernd Neuendorf and Hans-Joachim Watzke:

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, DFB Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke and Germany national team head coach Hansi Flick carried out a friendly and constructive conversation together today about the current situation and prospects for the Germany national team.

Bernd Neuendorf explained: "Together we are convinced that the 2024 European Championships here at home presents an enormous opportunity for football in Germany. Our aim is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full faith that Hansi Flick, along with his team, will together be able to meet this challenge. With regards to Oliver Bierhoff’s successor, we have come to an agreement to first decide within the DFB on the future structure of this area of responsibility, before eventually making a personnel decision.”

Hansi Flick: “My coaching team and I are looking forward to the European Championship here in Germany with optimism. As a team, we can achieve a lot more than what we showed in Qatar. We missed out on a big opportunity there, and we will learn our lessons from the experience. I have faith in the path discussed together with Bernd Neuendorf and Aki Watzke today. We all would like to bring the whole of Germany together behind the national team for the home European Championship in 2024.”

