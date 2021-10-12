Continental returns as a DFB-Pokal sponsor

Continental is now an “Official Supplier of the DFB-Pokal” for the 2021/22 season, with the technology company making a return to the competition’s sponsorship portfolio after a five-year absence. Continental becomes the seventh official partner of the DFB-Pokal.

Holger Blask, managing director of DFB GmbH, said: “We’re delighted to partner up with Continental once more and present them as an ‘Official Supplier of the DFB-Pokal’ for the first time. This partnership once again underlines how attractive this competition is.”

Continental will first appear as an “Official Supplier of the DFB-Pokal” in the second-round matches on 26th and 27th October. The Continental logo will be visible at all remaining games in the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal season, including on interview walls at the grounds.

Ralf Hoffmann, head of marketing at Continental Reifen Deutschland, said: “Our partners and customers don’t just come from the traditional Bundesliga strongholds and footballing metropoles of our country, but also from regions where lower-league football is deeply rooted. The DFB-Pokal forges that connection and ultimately the fact that a Regionalliga side can make history is what gives this competition its charm. Therefore, we – together with Continental’s partners throughout the country – are delighted to be part of exciting football matches right on your own doorstep.”

