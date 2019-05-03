Construction begins on new DFB and academy

The DFB has started the process of building a new complex and developing its academy. A groundbreaking ceremony took place this Friday afternoon in front of around 300 guests from sporting, political, business and media backgrounds. Administration and sport will be united under one roof in Frankfurt-Niederrad in the new building. Having already received a building permit and finalised a contract with the company “Groß & Partner, the general contractor for the site near Frankfurt, the ceremony represents the next step on the way to building the new DFB building. The complex, which may have an investment of up to 150 million Euros, is expected to be completed in 2021.

Dr. Rainer Koch, DFB vice-president, said: “The construction of the new DFB building and its academy is, in addition to hosting EURO 2024, the flagship project of our association. We can ensure effective communication between faculties, respond to growing challenges and provide new services for the entire footballing family, for both regional and national associations.”

"There is a spirit of optimism and anticipation surrounding the new building"

Dr. Reinhard Rauball also said, “In addition to the professional work in the performance centres that the clubs have, the academy should make a further contribution in making German football innovative and ready for the future. The construction of the new complex will create modern infrastructure conditions that will help develop more effective and concrete ideas and make the necessary knowledge available to all players in German football.”

DFB General Secretary, Dr. Friedrich Curtius said, “We are laying out an important foundation for the future of our organisation. There is a spirit of optimism surrounding the new building and the anticipation for the new home of the DFB is insurmountable - as I’ve gathered from conversations with my colleagues. For me this identification with the association and its development is a clear sign of how important and smart the construction of the new building is.”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and academy, said, “With the new DFB and its academy, we are creating a sporting home for our coaches, players and teams. There should be a constant flow of energy between theory and practice. We want those who give a lot to the team and follow in to their impulses in German football. The start of the construction makes our vision more tangible.”

