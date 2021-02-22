Concept for gradual return of spectators presented

An initiative made up of a broad range of experts and scientists, as well as organisations from culture and sports, has presented a comprehensive concept that could allow spectators and guests to once again participate in cultural and sporting events under strict hygiene and infection control measures. With their concept, the approximately 20 participating scientists and experts, as well as more than 40 cultural and sports institutions including the DFB, are for the first time presenting a cross-sector, data-based approach and thus a differentiated contribution to the discussion regarding appropriate ways out of the lockdown. The concept was developed with the participation of renowned experts from the fields of infectiology and virology, indoor air technology, health economics, sports medicine and culture as well as law, among others.

Extensive and differentiated set of measures enables controlled opening

The approach presents different models for both indoor and outdoor events. These are each grounded in a basic concept and can be expanded by means of further steps to gradually increase the number of spectators and guests per event.

Basic concept:



Indoor: Key considerations for events in enclosed spaces include, among other things, the preparation of a hygiene and infection control concept, a total occupancy rate of no more than 25-30 per cent to comply with the general distance rules, person-specific tickets to enable contact tracing, the obligation to wear masks throughout, a ban on serving alcoholic beverages at events with more than 1,000 visitors, and a dedicated concept for the arrival and departure of spectators and guests.



Outdoor: Employing similar measures, the concept assumes a possible utilisation of 35 to 40 per cent of capacity for outdoor events. In amateur sports, the authors propose a “de minimis floor” with special regulations for events with sufficient space. If the mask requirement and an extended distance are observed and contact tracing is enabled through technical solutions such as apps, person-specific tickets could become superfluous at these events.



For both indoor and outdoor events, the basic concept also provides for certain seating schemes that ensure compliance with the minimum distances. The basic concept can be implemented with reasonable effort and limited financial resources by any venue when developing a hygiene concept. This could also enable smaller cultural and sports facilities in particular to find a pragmatic way back into regulated performance and gaming operations.

Specialist hygiene concepts: At indoor venues with large rooms and modern ventilation technology as well as at outdoor events a higher number of spectators beyond the basic concept is also feasible. For a further increase in capacity utilisation, the authors recommend a specialist hygiene concept as a uniform standard.





"Maximum model" including a test strategy: On the basis of new diagnostic capabilities, the expansion of access to events is to be implemented - up to a possible full capacity utilisation of operas, concerts and sporting events. To this end, the cultural and sports industry could, among other things, provide spectators and guests with an antigen test at the venue and promote digital portals to support contact tracing.

