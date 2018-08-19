Cift: "We want to have fun and enjoy the day"

Following their greatest achievement last season, TuS Rot-Weiss Koblenz from the Oberliga Rheinland-Pfalz/Saar are preparing for the biggest game in the club’s history when they meet recently-promoted Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. They qualified for the competition following a 1-0 win in the Rheinlandpokal final against city rivals and former 2. Bundesliga side TuS Koblenz. 7,473 fans crammed into Stadion Oberwerth – the ground shared by the two clubs – making it the highest attendance for a Rheinlandpokal final.

In an interview with DFB, head coach Fatih Cift (36) discusses his team’s chances against Fortuna, meeting dugout opopnent Friedhelm Funkel and insurance premiums for the underdogs.

DFB.de:In your main job you are an insurance broker. Would you insure Rot-Weiss Koblenz for a win against Fortuna Düsseldorf, Mr Cift?

Fatih

Cift:Honestly, probably not! The risk would be far too high.

DFB.de:Is the match against Fortuna Düsseldorf a dream draw for you?

Cift:Initially no. I’m not just a coach, I’m also a fan. And as such, I would have loved to see us face Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund or FC Schalke 04.That being said, Fortuna Düsseldorf are a very old club with a great fan culture. They will make sure our ground is completely full. I had to familiarise myself with them initially. I only actually knew Düsseldorf from a stag do! (laughs)

DFB.de:If everything goes to plan, your team shouldn’t really have a chance. So how do you plan to trip up the favourites?

Cift:We have different expectations as a fifth-tier side. None of us are professionals, all players and coaches work too. However, our aim is to go toe-to-toe with the reigning 2. Bundesliga champions for as long as possible and frustrate them. First of all, we want to have fun and enjoy the day. We’ve worked hard for this.