Chris Führich: “A dream I’ve had since I was a kid”

He is the first debutant under Germany’s new head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Chris Führich came on as a substitute for Jamal Musiala in the 81st minute of the 3-1 away win over the USA in Hartford, side by side with World Cup winner Thomas Müller, who replaced Niclas Füllkrug. Ahead of Wednesday morning’s game against Mexico in Philadelphia (2:00 CEST), Führich spoke to DFB.de about how it feels to be an international player.

DFB.de: Chris, how does it feel to be the first debutant for the Germany national side under new head coach Julian Nagelsmann?

Chris Führich: Great. It’s an unbelievable feeling to have made this step, I can’t really describe it. Playing for Germany was a dream I’ve had since I was a kid, and now it’s come true. It’s a really special moment for me.

DFB.de: The time difference certainly made it difficult to stay in the loop. Did your phone go crazy the next morning?

Führich: I haven’t been able to respond to everyone yet. That’s probably quite normal when someone gets so many kind messages congratulating them. I’ve tried to answer my friends and family, and have phoned them to actually get to hear their voices. So it has already been really busy.

DFB.de: Thomas Müller recently said that he can’t understand why you, a player with so much potential, have only been able to properly showcase your talents on the Bundesliga stage at the age of 25. Do you understand why?

Führich: There’s definitely been a one or two moments in my career where I couldn’t understand why I hadn’t been given the chance that I had earned at that point in time. However, I’m not a big fan of looking too far back into the past. I’m grateful that I am where I am now and I’ve learned a lot from recent years. When you reach your goal, you’re happy. It doesn’t matter if it takes a bit longer to get there.

DFB.de: Do you think your faith helped you to remain patient and wait for your chance?

Führich: Faith has given me a lot of energy in general, and also the people around me who support me and have always believed in me. It was a mix of a lot of things. I’ve learnt over the years to remain calm, work hard and wait for my opportunity. I’m happy that it all paid off in the end.

created by mmc/hm