Choupo-Moting on target as Bayern reach round 2

FC Bayern München got the job done in their first round tie against DFB-Pokal first-timers 1. FC Düren, as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (2) and Thomas Müller got on the scoresheet in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Bayern dominant after first chance falls to Düren

Playing his first game for Bayern, goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was called into action just seconds into the game, as Düren’s Marc Brasnic found himself unmarked in the penalty area, but failed to direct his header past Nübel, who held on well. Düren refused to sit back in the opening stages of the game and took the game to their opponents.

The reigning Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal champions needed a bit of time to find their rhythm, playing with an unfamiliar line-up including several debutants. In the 18th minute, the first Bayern chance fell to Choupo-Moting, whose shot was saved superbly by Düren’s Kevin Jackmuth between the sticks. Six minutes later, Choupo-Moting would have his second chance at a debut goal after a good ball into the middle from fellow debutant Bouna Sarr. This time, the new signing from PSG slid forward and stuck the chance away to get Bayern off the mark.

With the lead in the bag, the Munich men began to show their class. The Düren forwards were kept at bay, and the second Bayern goal soon followed. Choupo-Moting was brought down in the penalty area by Joran Sobiech and Thomas Müller, wearing the captain’s armband, stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

Choupo-Moting adds another

Düren started the second half as they started the first: impressively. This time, an effort on goal from Adis Omerbasic gave Bayern something to worry about, but it did not take long for Bayern to reassert their dominance and pile on the pressure, particularly down the wing with Jamal Musiala. In the 64th minute, the Bayern youngster danced his way through the penalty area with some dizzying footwork, only to be denied by the post.

Despite all Düren’s defensive efforts, there was no stopping Choupo-Moting’s second goal of the evening, as Bayern’s man of the hour hit a perfect strike from 20 yards back across goal into the top corner with the goalkeeper at full stretch. Flick’s men kept up the pressure for the remainder of the game, but failed to find a fourth goal. Nevertheless, the record champions can tick off their first step on the way to a second consecutive title-defence.