Cedric Teuchert: “It’s all about winning a medal at the Olympics”

After a long 20-hour journey, Germany’s Olympic football team checked into their team hotel in Wakayama on Wednesday night. Preparations can now officially begin ahead of next week’s opening Group D opener against 2016 Gold Medal winners Brazil on 22nd July (13:30 CEST).

Following the first two training sessions on Thursday, Cedric Teuchert and Florian Müller spoke to the press at a digital media session. DFB.de has rounded up all the key quotes.

Cedric Teuchert on…

…the journey: It was a long one, because we had to through so many different checkpoints where we had to show different documents. It was well organised though. We have installed a number of apps and set them all up over the last couple of days. The conditions here at the hotel are great. We can prepare ourselves well for a good start against Brazil.

…being part of the Olympics: Turning this down was never an option for me. The Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world. Everyone works incredibly hard for it, so there was no choice but to join the team and fly out to Japan to fight for a medal.

…the small Germany squad: It will be a very intensive tournament due to the climate. We only have a few training sessions before it gets going so we have to put in a lot of hard work. It might be the case that some of us have to play in unfamiliar positions, but we’re all experienced enough to do that so that we can put the best possible team out on the pitch.

…the line-up: We don’t have the chance to practise eleven against eleven in training, but the coaching staff have enough options available and will let us know in good time. I don’t think that I will be playing at centre-back any time soon as a striker, but perhaps somewhere else in attack.

… Max Kruse: Max brings a lot to the table. He is a very experienced player. His relaxed attitude on and off the pitch certainly isn’t a bad thing. I’ve known him for a while and can only say that he is an asset for any team he’s in.

…the atmosphere in the team: Everyone is playing their part in the positive atmosphere around the camp. Most of us have been known each other for years, so it’s not been difficult for everyone to settle in. We have plenty of time to get to know each other off the pitch; we play cards or just sit outside with a coffee. We all get along well and you notice that out on the pitch too. The mood is really good – everyone is excited for the Olympics and can’t wait for it to get going next week.

…the Olympic craze: As an athlete you do follow it closely. You watch all the different events and get excited for your country. The whole world watches the Olympics – everyone looks forward to it because it is a fantastic event. Due to corona, it isn’t quite the same, but it is still a big occasion. It’s all about winning a medal at the Olympics and we’ve got a good enough team to compete for that.

…EURO 2020: Everyone in Germany had hoped for a very different tournament, but the players had a very tiring season behind them. In the end we lacked a bit of luck as well. Germany is still a great footballing nation and we will perform differently at the next tournament.

Florian Müller on…

…arriving in Japan: We got a very warm welcome from the hotel and the DFB staff who took care of everything. We’ve got a really nice hotel on the Pacific with outstanding facilities for us to prepare ourselves as best we can.

…the time difference: Our flight time helped us get right into our normal sleeping rhythm, so jet lag hasn’t actually hit us very hard.

…being part of the Olympics: At the end of the day it isn’t just my decision, but also the club’s. But I made clear from the start that I really want to be part of it. I am glad everyone played ball and I got picked.

…the Olympic craze: With so many sports united in one place, it is something very special. It’s huge, everyone wants to represent their country as best they can. I used to watch the Olympics on the TV as a kid. That’s what it’s all about and that’s why we‘re all so pleased to be here.

…the unity in the team: Unity and mentality are always a top priority here. Mentality equals quality, as they say, and that was clear to see at the U21 championship this summer. But there are also a lot of players here in Tokyo now who were at the EUROs with me back then. We were also a tight group and that makes it a lot easier to pull together now.

…Maximilian Arnold and Max Kruse: They are both very experienced players that will add a lot to the team. Maxi is an absolute leader at his club and that’s exactly what he is on the pitch with us too. He supports the younger players. Max’s character really makes for a great atmosphere in the team, both on and off the pitch. Both players are very important for us – not least in helping the team gel.

…the first group game against Brazil: It certainly won’t be easy against Brazil. They’ve had more time to prepare than us, but we’ve also had enough time to mentally prepare. We will give it all we’ve got to try and beat them.

…the team’s aims for the Olympics: Nobody has come here to go out in the group stage. We’re all young, ambitious players who want to achieve a lot and go far in the tournament.

…the Olympic Village dream: Reaching the Olympic Village is our aim. Getting into the quarterfinals could mean that we go there. The Olympic Village is a big part of the Olympics. This is where all the players come together and all of us want to experience this. We will give everything to try and get there.

