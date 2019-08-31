Carolin Simon out of Ukraine match

Having already missed Saturday’s European qualifying win over Montenegro with stomach pains, Carolin Simon has now been ruled out of the clash with Ukraine this in Lviv coming Tuesday too. After talks between the DFB-Frauen’s management and her club, the FC Bayern München defender will return home on Saturday evening in order to be properly diagnosed. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has decided not to call up a replacement: “Caro is feeling better, but we didn’t want to take any risks and so decided to send her home,” said the Germany Women’s head coach.

The DFB-Frauen kicked off their UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifying campaign with a comprehensive 10-0 win over Montenegro in Kassel on Saturday afternoon. The girls will travel on to Lviv on Sunday for Tuesday’s meeting with Ukraine.