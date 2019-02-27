Simon is looking forward to seeing her Lyon teammates when Germany play France.

Carolin Simon: "We have to be wide awake in every position."

Carolin Simon: “A good challenge”

The Germany women’s team face France in Laval on Thursday (21:00 CET) in their first game of the year. It will be a significant game for Carolin Simon in particular, as she’s currently under contract at Lyon. Her main goal is the World Cup this summer in France (7th June – 7th July). Simon spoke about the game and the atmosphere within the team.

DFB.de: What impression do you have of the team?

Carolin Simon: We’re happy that we all have the same task and can play football together again. Our first training session was really good and so the atmosphere was too. We’re looking forward to the game.

DFB.de: What kind of game are you expecting on Thursday?

Simon: I think it’ll be a challenging encounter. We all know that the French players play for some of the best teams in the world. For us, it’s a good opportunity to see where we stand.

DFB.de: You play for Olympique Lyon in the French league and you play with French players. Was the upcoming game discussed with your team?

Simon: Of course in the last few weeks we spoke about how we’d see each other again for the international game, but football-wise, we were focused on the games with Lyon. I’m looking forward to the game and seeing them again.

DFB.de: France have won all eight games they’ve played since March 2018. How do you rate the upcoming opponents?

Simon: Very highly. There aren’t many teams that can keep pace with France at the moment. They’re terrific individually and they have world-class players. They also have the self-confidence because of their winning run. But we have that too, so we’ll go into the game with full confidence. It will be a good challenge for us.

DFB.de: What are some of France’s characteristics on the pitch?

Simon: Above all, possession. They have players who are technically very good in almost every position and they have extremely quick wide players. Linking up with the technical players, they can play very precise crosses. We have to be wide awake in every position and change over really quickly in our heads. We will be challenged in every position.

created by mmc/ta